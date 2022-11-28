Bloomberg: The EU failed to agree on the level of the price ceiling for Russian oil because of the Baltics

The member countries of the European Union (EU) failed to agree on a price ceiling for Russian oil. This is reported Bloomberg with reference to diplomats.

Negotiations within the EU have stalled, sources say, with Poland and the Baltic countries still considering the proposed price to be too high.

Initially, the EU proposed to limit the price of Russian oil at $65 per barrel. But since Russia is already selling its oil at a discount, all cap levels discussed are above current market rates of around $52. Bloomberg

The lower price group also wants a verification mechanism to be added to the instrument for later price revisions, as well as a tougher plan for a new round of sanctions on Russia.

Idea of ​​Poland

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that Poland’s proposal to halve the price ceiling for Russian oil could violate the unity of the European Union.

The publication indicates that most EU countries supported the proposal to set the price ceiling at $65-70 per barrel. However, Warsaw and the Baltic states condemned the idea, deeming it “too beneficial” for Moscow.

The moment has come when we must send clear signals to Vladimir Putin about our unity Financial Times

Russia’s reaction

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the EU discussion on the price cap for Russian oil, said that the Russian Federation would not “shoot itself in the foot” and sell oil to countries that would impose a price ceiling on it.

He recalled that Moscow’s position on this matter had already been voiced by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, although there are “a lot of nuances” in it.

We have already learned to be reasonable and guided solely by our own interests. Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

On November 25, it became known that the diplomats of the EU member states postponed negotiations on the level of the price limit for oil from Russia. This decision was made due to the difference in the positions of the diplomats of the states of the continent on this issue.