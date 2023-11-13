The Council of the European Union resolved this Monday, November 13, to extend the sanctions against Venezuela for six more months. The organization decided to reduce the time of the restrictions, which previously lasted one year, due to “the progress” they have seen in the South American country. However, for the Government of Nicolás Maduro, maintaining these “arrogant and illicit” measures represents “interference” in the country’s affairs, which is why they will not allow the European Union to participate in internal political processes.

The world has welcomed the agreements between the Government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition for free and transparent elections in 2024. During the review of its sanctions against the South American nation, the Council of the European Union welcomed the dialogue and the opening of the ruling party for the next elections.

“The Council welcomes the Venezuelan-led political agreement of October 17, 2023 in Barbados, which represents a positive and necessary step in the continuation of an inclusive dialogue process and towards the restoration of democracy in Venezuela,” says a statement from the European Union.

Therefore, the council decided to exceptionally shorten the duration of the sanctions from 12 to 6 months. The sanctions, in force since 2017, include an embargo on weapons and equipment for internal repression, as well as a travel ban and a freeze of assets on 54 officials, who would be those allegedly “responsible for human rights violations, as well as undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela.”

EU sanctions against Venezuela

The European Union’s restrictive measures against Venezuela were imposed “in response to the continued deterioration of democracy, the rule of law and human rights in Venezuela.” The European bloc reported that the objective is to help “foster shared democratic solutions in order to bring political stability to the country and allow it to address the pressing needs of the population.”

In this latest review, the council also agreed that these measures are flexible and reversible and are designed not to harm the Venezuelan population. However, they remember that they can be expanded or reversed according to progress in “the reestablishment of democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights in Venezuela.”

The council will carry out a new evaluation on May 14, when the sanctions period ends and assures that it is willing to address this review again at any time.

Venezuela rejects the extension of sanctions

An “arrogant and illicit” decision. This is how the Government of Nicolás Maduro described the resolution of the Council of the European Union to extend the sanctions until May of next year.

In response, the Government said that this measure “disqualifies” the European bloc from participating in Venezuelan political processes because, it claims, “it violates the sacred principles of the Constitution and transgresses the norms described in the Charter of the United Nations.” The ruling party has indicated that the restrictions are “illegal, coercive and unilateral.”

“The European Union reflects to the international community, once again, the continuity of its interventionist policy in the internal affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, applying degrading, harmful and unjust measures that, in this case, seek to punish Venezuelan citizens who “They carry out their functions within the framework of the law,” says a Government statement.

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects the arrogant and illicit decision of the European Union by which it extends until May 14, 2024, the illegal Unilateral Coercive Measures against the Venezuelan people, published today, May 13 … pic.twitter.com/tjm1amBey5 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) November 13, 2023



A ‘fragile’ Barbados agreement

The extension or removal of sanctions in Venezuela will depend on the implementation of the Barbados agreement in next year’s elections. That is, progress towards the unconditional release of all imprisoned politicians and opponents, freedom of expression in the press and the independence of the electoral process and judicial institutions.

However, so far only five of the more than 200 imprisoned politicians and opponents have been released. In addition, María Corina Machado, winner of the opposition primary elections, has been disqualified for 15 years from competing for elected office.

Although the opposition was allowed to carry out its elections, the Supreme Court of Justice suspended the effects of this election; that is, Machado’s triumph due to alleged irregularities in the number of participants.

José Brito, a deputy opposed to the Government, tried to participate in the primary elections, but was left out of the race. Since then, he assures that there is no transparency in the process carried out by the National Primary Commission, in charge of the opposition inmates.

The Government also joined Brito’s criticism and considered that there was “fraud” in those elections. The Attorney General’s Office began the investigations and called several members of the organizing commission to appear.

President Nicolás Maduro has reiterated that he will not give in to “blackmail” and that he will continue the electoral process “with or without sanctions.” This is because the United States, which accompanied the Barbados process and temporarily lifted sanctions – referring to the hydrocarbon sector – warned Venezuela that it could reverse said decision if it does not see progress in the agreement.

For this reason, the Venezuelan Government urged the European Union to “avoid colonialist practices with sovereign States like Venezuela and, instead, create positive spaces for cooperation.”

Last April marked ten years since the election of Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela in the elections called after the death of Hugo Chávez.

After a first term in government, Maduro was re-elected in 2018 in the presidential elections with the lowest participation in Venezuela, with little representation of the opposition and whose conditions generated rejection from several countries.