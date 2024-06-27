The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, expressed the firm support of the European Union for the constitutional order and the rule of law in Boliviawhere a failed coup attempt took place the day before.

According to the criteria of

The European Union supports democracies. We express our firm support for the constitutional order and the rule of law in Bolivia

“I strongly condemn attempts to overthrow the democratically elected government of Bolivia. The European Union supports democracies. We express our firm support for the constitutional order and the rule of law in Bolivia,” Von der Leyen said on the social network X.

Michel stated in the same sense: “I strongly condemn the military uprising against the Bolivian constitutional order and the democratically elected government of President (Bolivian, Luis) Arce. The European Union supports democracy and the Bolivian people“

The ringleader of the coup attempt, the Army commander Juan José Zuñiga, was arrested after breaking into the headquarters of the Government of Bolivia with tanks and heavily armed soldiers.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, thanked, in the early hours of this Thursday, June 27, to the Bolivian people and the international community its rejection of the “coup attempt” against its Government and reiterated the defense of the country’s democracy.

From the European institutions, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, was the first to condemn the attempted riot shortly after it took place.

“The European Union condemns any attempt to break the constitutional order in Bolivia and overthrow democratically elected governments, and expresses its solidarity with the government and the Bolivian people,” said Josep Borrell, also in X.

EFE