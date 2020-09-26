Condolences to the family and friends of the victims of the crash of the military An-26 in the Kharkiv region were expressed by the head of the EU Foreign Ministry Josep Borrell.

“I just learned about the crash of a Ukrainian military plane near Chuguev in Ukraine. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, ”wrote the European Union representative on Twitter.

In addition, Borrell offered his condolences to the President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the country.

Earlier, the Russian military expressed their condolences over the crash of a military transport plane in Ukraine.

An-26 crash site near Kharkov

Recall, the day before, when landing near the city of Chuguev during a training flight an An-26 military plane crashed. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, there were 27 people on board the aircraft, including 20 cadets. Reported 25 deaths, two more are currently in hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the tragedy, according to preliminary data, was the failure of the left motor. On the fact of the plane crash, a criminal case was initiated on violation of flight rules and preparation for them.

In the Kharkiv region, September 26 was declared a day of mourning for the dead.