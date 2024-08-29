The Foreign ministers of the countries of the European Union agreed on Thursday not to recognize the electoral victory claimed by the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, but they did not reach an agreement to recognize the opposition’s victory.

“Maduro will remain president, yes, de facto. But we do not recognise democratic legitimacy based on (electoral) results that cannot be verified,” declared the head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, at the end of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The opposition member spoke remotely at the informal meeting held in Brussels on Thursday Edmundo González, who made “a presentation of the situation” and thanked the Twenty-Seven for the invitation.

“There has been a consensus that Maduro’s victory will not be recognised, but not for the recognition of the opposition,” Spanish diplomatic sources told Efe.

Spain has done “everything possible to maintain unity,” the sources added.

They noted that this objective “has been achieved” and The aim has been to “intensify dialogue with regional actors, especially Brazil and Colombia” and to do everything possible to preserve the physical integrity and civil and political rights of members of the opposition.”

At the request of Spain, The foreign ministers of the Twenty-Seven discussed the possibility of imposing sanctions “but no agreement has been reached,” The diplomatic sources added that “there is great concern about the deterioration of the political climate and the lack of democratic transparency” in Venezuela.

(Developing news. Expect further development shortly.)