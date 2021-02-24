Leaders of the community bloc begin a summit on Thursday to discuss the distribution and production of vaccines, and restrictions on international travel. For now, the 27 European countries have opted for optional vaccination and increased border controls with their community partners, although there are some voices that propose multiple measures, including a pass that certifies the inoculation to be able to travel.

With an eye on the beginning of the de-escalation and the gradual return to the new normal, the leaders of the European Union (EU) will meet for two days from Thursday, February 25 to discuss the acceleration of the vaccination process and the future travel restrictions. One of the issues on the table is the possible implementation of a vaccination certificate when traveling.

“We urgently need to accelerate the authorization, production and distribution of vaccines, as well as vaccination”, indicates the draft of the joint statement of the leaders of the summit. The text also warns that the epidemiological situation continues to be “serious”.

“Therefore, we must maintain strict restrictions as we intensify efforts to accelerate the supply of vaccines,” he adds. The draft also states that “companies must ensure the predictability of their vaccine production and respect contractual delivery times.”

A young woman receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca in Antwerp, Belgium, on February 12, 2021. © Johana Geron / Reuters

Some countries such as Spain, Belgium or Denmark have asked in recent days to increase production capacity in the EU at a time when doubts are once again emerging about whether AstraZeneca will be able to meet the deliveries planned for the second half of the year. This occurs after the community bloc had a strong tension with this pharmaceutical company and also with the Pfizer / BioNTech alliance due to the delay in the distribution of the doses in the EU.

Increased border controls within the EU

However, one of the most controversial points within the EU is the need to increase restrictions on international travel, even between member countries of the Union. To prevent the spread of the virus, several countries have introduced new border controls with their European partners, something that in principle violates the spirit of the single market.

Last Tuesday, February 23, the European Commission gave a new notice to Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Hungary for this reason. Brussels warned that the measures taken go beyond the recommendations agreed at the European level and asked them to respond within ten days.

“In the letters (sent by the EU Commission to the countries concerned), we underline the need for restrictions on free movement to be non-discriminatory and proportionate and urge the Member States (of the European Union) to align their provisions more closely with the recommendations that the (European) Council has jointly agreed and review the rules on free movement more generally, “warned Christian Wigand, the Commission spokesman.

Tourists arrive at Son Sant Joan airport in Palma de Mallorca on June 22, 2020, since citizens of the EU member states and those of the Schengen zone without passports could freely enter Spain, without quarantines for 14 days after a national shutdown to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. © Jaime Reina / AFP

Community sources told EFE that, in any case, it is not up to this body to draw attention to the member states.

For its part, the draft of the leaders’ summit welcomes the Commission’s recommendations that “restrictions can be introduced in accordance with the principles of proportionality and non-discrimination and taking into account the specific situation of cross-border communities.” .

Mandatory vaccination and vaccination certificates when traveling

Another of the most controversial measures is the possible compulsory vaccination. Most countries do not consider it, as it is a measure that could collide with their respective judicial systems. This is the case in Germany, where the Permanent Commission for Vaccination has warned that such a measure could encounter many legal obstacles.

All the countries choose to be voluntary, although they recommend vaccination. However, the northern region of Galicia, in Spain, declared mandatory on Tuesday, despite the central government’s rejection.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at the Europa building of the EU headquarters in Brussels on December 10, 2020, ahead of a European Union summit. AFP – YVES HERMAN

Together with this debate, the discussion about a future vaccination certificate to travel between countries has appeared in recent weeks. At the moment, only some states such as Hungary or Slovenia have proposed the creation of a “passport” or vaccination certificate so that those already vaccinated can bypass some restrictions.

Austria also supports this measure. Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz warned that if the EU does not approve a “green pass”, such as the one already implemented by Israel, his country could demand it “at the national level,” according to the APA news agency.

But not everyone is convinced that the certificate is the best option. France, for example, has launched an online consultation – which will last until March 7 – to find out the opinion of citizens about the possibility of implementing a vaccination certificate and whether it should be mandatory or optional.

The discussion in the French country increases because, given the anti-vaccination movement, the authorities chose to let the inoculation against Covid-19 be voluntary. This would clash with the implementation of a mandatory pass that demonstrates vaccination in order to travel to other countries of the European bloc.

For the moment, it seems difficult to reach a consensus on this issue. Within the EU, there is a group of countries more dependent on tourism that are interested in facilitating the arrival of foreigners.

However, diplomatic sources told EFE that this would not be the only possible measure to control travel between countries, although it would facilitate travel.

With EFE and Reuters