Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said that the European Union did not include President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in the sanctions list for falsifying elections and violating human rights in the country. It is reported by TASS…

Earlier it was reported that the leaders of the EU countries agreed on the introduction of sanctions against the authorities of Belarus. The restrictions will affect about 40 Belarusian officials.

At the end of September, the Foreign Ministries of the EU countries were unable to agree on a list of personal sanctions on Belarus. This was due to the position of Cyprus, which was intending at the same time to achieve the introduction of restrictive measures against Turkey in connection with Ankara’s plans for the production of natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In Belarus, for the second month, mass protests have continued over the official results of the presidential elections on August 9, according to which Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote.