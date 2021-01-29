Today, Friday, the European Union Medicines Agency denied that there is any relationship between the “Biontec-Pfizer” vaccine and the deaths recorded among people who received it, stressing that it does not cause new side effects.

The announcement by the Amsterdam-based agency came after reports reported that dozens, especially elderly people, died in Norway and other European countries after receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

The agency said that it had seen the deaths, which were recorded, including those that were counted among a number of elderly people, and “concluded that the data does not show a relationship to the order to receive Commernate (Pfizer vaccine) and the cases do not raise any concerns about safety.”

In the first safety update since the European Union launched the vaccination campaign in December, the agency reported that the data overall “is consistent with the known safety profile of the vaccine and no new side effects have been identified.”

She added that the reports of severe allergies sometimes did not go beyond what had been found so far on “this known side effect”.

She added that “the benefits of Commernate in preventing Covid-19 continue to outweigh any risks, and there are no recommended changes regarding the use of the vaccine.”

So far, the European Commission has approved two vaccines, “Bountec-Pfizer” and “Moderna”.

It is expected to issue its decision on the “Oxford-AstraZeneca” vaccine later Friday.

In Norway, in particular, 33 deaths were recorded among 20 thousand residents of nursing homes who received the first dose of the “Bountec-Pfizer” vaccine.

The concern increased with the issuance of similar reports from several countries, including France, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.

Oslo earlier this month did not indicate a direct link between deaths and the vaccine, but it did recommend that doctors take the overall health status of the most vulnerable groups into account before vaccination.

The European Medicines Agency said that “given the concerns emanating from Norway,” it has reviewed reports of people of any age dying after receiving the vaccine.

She added, “In many cases associated with people over the age of 65, the development of (several) diseases from which they suffer is the main rationale for death.”

She pointed out that the clinical trials of the “Pfizer” vaccine mainly included people aged 75 years and over.