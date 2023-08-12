The European Union has delivered more than 223,000 shells to Ukraine as part of the first part of a plan to supply it with one million artillery rounds, a spokesman said Friday.

Earlier this year, the 27-nation European Union pledged to step up supplies of artillery to Ukraine as its forces suffer from a shortage of ammunition.

Member states have agreed to a €2 billion ($2.18 billion) plan to boost stockpiles and place joint orders for missiles, in an effort to deliver one million missiles to Ukraine within 12 months.

Under the first phase of the plan, which ran from February 9 to May 31, 1 billion euros was intended to reimburse EU members for about half the cost of the missiles they supplied to Ukraine from their current arsenals.

Peter Stano, a spokesman for the European Union, said that “member states have delivered about 223,800 artillery ammunition – long-range self-propelled and precision-guided ammunition, as well as mortar ammunition – and 2,300 missiles of various types.”

He explained that the total value of the ammunition that was secured amounted to 1.1 billion euros.

The figure announced on Friday reflects only a slight increase from the figure announced by European Union foreign policy coordinator Josep Borrell in late May (220,000 shells).

The European Union gave its members until July 15 to declare their shipments to Ukraine.

In all, the EU and its member states say they have spent around 20 billion euros supplying Ukraine with weapons of all kinds since the current crisis began in February 2022.

For its part, the United States has allocated, as of July 25, more than $43.7 billion in military and security assistance to Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.

On Thursday, the White House asked the US Congress for an additional $13 billion to provide more military support to Ukraine.