In a non-binding resolution, on November 23 the European Union declared Russia a “terrorist regime” for its war against Ukraine. Brussels asked all the democracies of the world to adopt the same measure “with all the negative consequences that it implies”. The pronouncement comes nine months after the conflict and on a day in which new Russian bombings caused the death of at least one newborn and destroyed more vital infrastructure for the energy of the invaded country.

A symbolic measure that seeks to put pressure on Russia for its war in Ukraine.

With 494 votes in favour, 58 against and 44 abstentions, the majority of members of the European Parliament approved a resolution declaring the country led by Vladimir Putin as a state “sponsor of terrorism”.

The European Union Legislature argued that Moscow’s military attacks against civilian targets such as hospitals, schools, shelter centers and critical infrastructure for energy and water services in the country violate international law.

Russia is “a terrorist regime as a consequence of its deliberate physical destruction of civilian infrastructure and the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians with the aim of eliminating the Ukrainian people”, underlined the opinion of the MEPs.

Likewise, the document condemns the invasion in the strongest terms and ensures that several Russian actions committed during the ongoing conflict amount to war crimes.

The pronouncement takes place after nine months of hostilities. The Kremlin troops have been accused by residents and human rights organizations as perpetrators of massacres, torture and rape of women and children, among other aberrations, which Putin’s government insists on denying.

The resolution issued this Wednesday indicates that the Ukrainian authorities have documented more than 34,000 war crimes committed by the Russian Army. More than 90% of these assaults were directed against the civilian population or were aimed at destroying civilian facilities, the text says.

Added to this scenario is the barrage of bombardments by Kremlin soldiers who, since last October, have specifically targeted the necessary infrastructure for citizens to obtain water and electricity services.

Moscow assures that its actions seek to weaken the defense capacity of the kyiv forces, but the Government of Volodimir Zelensky accuses the Russians of deliberately targeting these targets to freeze the Ukrainians to death, ahead of the formal arrival of the winter, although the first snowfalls are already registered.

A maternity hospital and energy infrastructure among Moscow’s last targets

The resolution coincides with a day marked by a new series of Russian air strikes that this Wednesday, November 23, hit a maternity hospital in Zaporizhia, in the south of the country, which caused the death of at least one newborn.

On the night of November 23, the Russians attacked Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region. A two-story building of the maternity ward was destroyed. A woman in labor with a newborn baby and a doctor were found under the rubble. The woman and the doctor survived, but the baby died 📹SESU pic.twitter.com/6ClELRCbVK — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 23, 2022



Likewise, explosions throughout the country in regions and cities such as Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and kyiv left at least three people dead in the country’s capital and destroyed more essential facilities for access to energy, when thermometers mark -2 degrees Celsius in kyiv.

As a result, the head of the kyiv regional military administration, Oleksii Kuleba, and Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko, reported that the entire area was left without electricity or water.

The damage is extensive despite the fact that Ukraine’s air defense said it destroyed several shells from Moscow before they reached their target.

What implications would the EU resolution against Russia have?

The move is largely symbolic, as the European Union has no legal framework to back it up.

Parliament, which often takes bold stands on foreign policy, cannot force EU governments or the European Commission to follow its policy recommendations, which include changing EU law to allow states to be designated as sponsors or terrorist perpetrators.

However, this resolution seeks to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed since the start of the invasion, on February 24, before an international court.

File-Russian troops during their siege of the southeastern city of Mariupol on March 22, 2022. © ©Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

MEPs say this is a legal step that would allow the 27-nation union to extend its sanctions against Moscow, target its political, legislative, military and executive bodies, as well as hold it accountable for the crime of military aggression.

European Union parliamentarians have also called for Russia to be excluded from the UN security council.

Since Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in southern Ukraine in 2014, the EU has adopted sanctions against 1,241 people and 118 Russian organizations, including President Vladimir Putin, his top ministers and allies, dozens of oligarchs of the country and deputies of the Duma, the Lower House of Parliament of that nation.

The resolution of this November 23 that declares Russia as a “State sponsor of terrorism” calls on all the democracies of the world to adopt the same measure, “with all the negative consequences that it implies.”

Separately, five EU countries, Poland, the Czech Republic and the Baltic States, have already issued such a statement against Russia.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which is not part of the EU, has also classified the current Russian regime as “terrorist”.

With Reuters, AP and local media