Brussels (agencies)

The European Council decided to extend the mandates of two of its civilian Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions until 30 June 2025: the European Union Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) and the European Union Police Mission for the Palestinian Territories (EUPOL COPPS). EUBAM Rafah was launched in November 2005, following the Israeli disengagement from Gaza.

In current standby mode, EUBAM Rafah continues to provide advice and technical assistance on integrated border management of crossings and the Jericho-based Palestinian General Administration of Crossings and support projects related to trade facilitation and biometric passport processing. Furthermore, EUBAM Rafah is tasked with providing a third-party presence at the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt and building confidence between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. The Europol mission was launched in January 2006 and is headed by diplomat Karin Liemdahl. The Mission’s current mandate focuses on supporting the Palestinian Civil Police and broader justice institutions, in the areas of policing and broader criminal justice arrangements, and contributing to Palestinian security and justice sector reforms.