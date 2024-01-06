The head of the European Commission Leyen called 2024 a key year for democracy

The President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, considered 2024 a key year for democracy. Her words lead TASS.

The head of the EC recalled that this year there will be elections to the European Parliament and presidential elections in the United States. According to von der Leyen, the EC “will do everything to ensure that open, free democracies prevail.”

During her speech at the conference of the state group of the Christian Social Union (CSU) in the Bundestag, she also called on the European Union to strengthen its defense capabilities and stressed that Europe must make defense a key priority.

Earlier, American billionaire and entrepreneur, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, said that the coming 2024 will be worse than previous ones. Musk made a prediction for 2024 and suggested that it will become even crazier than the previous ones.