In a context in which Germany remains reluctant to send Leopard tanks to strengthen the defense of Ukraine, the community club gave the green light to send another military aid to kyiv. The resources will come from the European Peace Support Fund and will be to facilitate the arrival of equipment to Ukraine. On the other hand, a former commander of the Wagner group of Russian mercenaries was arrested in Norway for violating the immigration laws; Hungary and South Africa refused to cut their diplomatic ties with Moscow.

This Monday, January 23, the European Union announced a new shipment of arms to Ukraine, this being the seventh since Russia began the invasion on February 24.

It is a disbursement of 500 million euros to finance the transfer of arms, reaching 3,600 million in support for Ukraine during the last year. The money will come from the European Peace Support Fund.

The European diplomatic chief, Josep Borrell, added that the community club will also pay 45 million euros for the entity’s goal of creating a training framework for 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the next two years.

The resolution comes at a time when the controversy surrounding the German Leopard tanks is at the center of the scene.

In this regard, the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, once again emphasized the need to bring heavy weapons from land to the conflict zone, urging Germany to lift its blockade and approve an official authorization from Warsaw or other routes if necessary. .

As Jens Stoltenberg did last Friday at the Ramstein base, the United States stressed the “unconditional” military assistance that Berlin had towards kyiv during these months of conflict with the Kremlin.

The State Department spokesman, Ned Price, referred at a press conference and described Germany as “an ally that can be trusted.”

A former Wagner commander is arrested in Norway

Andrei Medvedev, the mercenary of the Russian group who had fled to Nordic territory a few days ago and had asked for political asylum, was arrested for breaking the immigration laws in force in the country, authorities said.

On January 12, Medvedev crossed the border illegally and on Monday he was captured by the border guard and taken into police custody.

Jon Andreas Johansen, head of the legal section of the Police immigration unit, explained that “it is being studied whether he will be taken to court to proceed with his internment.”

Regarding the Wagner group, this Monday the organization for the defense of the rights of Russian prisoners, Rus Sidiáschaya, reported that 40,000 inmates recruited by the mercenary entity died, deserted, were injured or are imprisoned in Ukraine.

Olga Romanova, director of the Russian prisoners’ rights organization Rus Sidiaschaya (RS), said there are currently around 10,000 convicts left in battle and the desertions (which included supplied military hardware) occurred mostly in the summer.

Hungary and South Africa defended their positions in relation to Russia

The European country said it will never support European sanctions against Moscow that interfere with nuclear cooperation. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said they will not support any decision that “in the least affects nuclear cooperation” between countries.

The limitations that could be affected are related to the expansion of the Paks plant – the only one that Hungary has in its country and which generates half of the electrical energy produced there – which must be carried out by the Russian state company Rosatom.

From the beginning, the management of the ultranationalist Viktor Orban has maintained closeness with the Kremlin and has reneged on the sanctions of the European Union, despite having approved all the packages issued. In fact, Budapest warned that it will not veto the seventh disbursement of military aid to Ukraine.

Naledi Pandor, from South Africa, met with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, weeks before joint military exercises. © Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

For her part, the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, defended the naval maneuvers that the country will carry out in February together with Russia and China, stressing the sovereignty of the African country to establish its own relations in the international community.

Pandor, who met in Pretoria with his Russian counterpart Serguei Lavrov, justified that they are part of a “program that the South African defense has as part of agreements with many countries in the world” and claimed that no one questioned when they did the same with countries like France and United States.

The exercise will take place from February 17-27 off the east coast of South Africa, the South African National Defense Force announced last week.

