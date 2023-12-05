Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The European Union mission in Yemen condemned the Houthi group’s missile and drone attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The mission said, in a press statement yesterday: “These repeated attacks endanger international navigation and the lives of various naval crew members,” stressing the importance of preserving the navigational rights and freedoms of all ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, in accordance with international law, noting that the threats to international navigation Maritime security is unacceptable.

The European Union called on the Houthis to immediately stop threats, refrain from launching further attacks on international shipping lines, and immediately release the ship “Galaxy Leader” and its crew, who were illegally detained on November 19 while they were in international waters south of the Red Sea.

In another context, the World Food Program announced yesterday that it would temporarily stop distributing its humanitarian food aid to millions of beneficiaries in areas of northern Yemen under the control of the Houthi group.

The UN program said in a statement that it “was forced to stop the general food aid program in the northern regions of Yemen due to limited funding and failure to reach an agreement with the Houthis in order to implement a smaller program commensurate with the resources available to the most vulnerable and needy families.”

He added, “This difficult decision, which was taken in consultation with donors, comes after nearly a year of negotiations during which no agreement was reached to reduce the number of people benefiting from direct food aid from 9.5 million to 6.5 million people.”

The program explained that “food stocks have begun to run out almost completely in the areas under the Houthi authorities,” pointing out that the resumption of food aid, even in light of reaching an immediate agreement with the authorities, may take approximately 4 months due to the interruption of the supply chain for humanitarian food aid. He stressed that he “will continue its programs related to strengthening resilience, livelihoods, nutrition, and school meals, with the aim of reducing the impact of the temporary cessation of food distribution, which is contingent on the availability of the necessary funding and the cooperation of the authorities in Sana’a.”

The program indicated that “general food aid distribution operations in areas under the legitimate government’s control will continue, with a greater focus on the most vulnerable and needy families, in line with the changes in resources that were announced last August.”

He stated that he is making similar arrangements to set priorities for about half of his humanitarian operations around the world as he navigates the challenging financial situation facing the entire humanitarian sector.