“A few hours ago, the EU ambassador to Sudan was attacked at his residence,” Borrell said, adding that “this constitutes a grave breach of the Vienna Convention.”

The European official stressed that the security of diplomatic premises and personnel is the main responsibility of the Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law.

He added that civilians in Sudan urgently called for a ceasefire in order to preserve the safety of citizens and to allow for mediation efforts.

He pointed out that the European Union is working to persuade each side to consider seriously a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons and to encourage dialogue.

International calls followed for both sides of the conflict in Sudan to renounce violence and sit at the dialogue table.

The conflict in Sudan raises international concerns about the exacerbation of the humanitarian situation in the country, especially since the economic situation has been deteriorating rapidly for years without signs of an imminent breakthrough.