The European Union strongly condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile on Tuesday, which constitutes another violation of UN Security Council resolutions. This came in a statement issued by a European Union spokesman, a copy of which reached the German News Agency (dpa) on Tuesday.

“The European Union reiterates its call on North Korea to stop illegal actions that threaten peace and security at the regional and international levels,” the statement said. The statement added, “We call on North Korea to accept offers of dialogue from the parties concerned and to comply with its obligations under Security Council resolutions to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles in a complete, irreversible and verifiable manner.” The statement continued, “The European Union is ready to work with all partners to promote a meaningful diplomatic process.” “It aims to achieve complete, irreversible and verifiable nuclear disarmament.”

The South Korean army announced earlier today, Tuesday, that North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan.

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from launching or even testing ballistic missiles of any range.

These are usually surface-to-surface missiles and are also capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated again in recent months as a result of missile tests carried out by Pyongyang.

North Korea justifies these missile tests with military maneuvers between Seoul and Washington, which it believes aim to invade its territory and change the regime.