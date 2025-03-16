The European Union changes identity

The war industry implies secrets, espionage and corruption. Rearme, which is not a year, but a process without end and greatly expensive, implies resounding changes in the order of priorities. The European Union has decided to modify its identity. And here we are, discussing whether Julián Álvarez’s other foot touched or not the ball

We are talking about deadlines, budgetary margins and percentages: aseptic terms. But we really talk about weapons, soldiers and war. It is nothing new, there are issues that are only addressed from euphemism. And this is a literally explosive matter.

It seems clear that the United States is no longer the protective ally that was, it seems more than obvious that Russia wants to rebuild the Soviet empire and seems very evident that certain things, in this world, are not resolved with good words and peaceful resistance. There is Ukraine.

It is convenient, however, that we know what we do. The European Union has decided to arm itself. And that is not simply a matter of spending money. By abandoning the (relative) culture of peace on which Europe has been building since 1951, thanks to NATO umbrella, we adopted one (relative moment) culture of war. It is a great change.

It is assumed that the great threat is Russia, a nuclear power that in addition to invading Ukraine has long been fighting propaganda battles and misinformation against the European Union. We ignore if Vladimir Putin’s plans go beyond the Great Russia (which would include Ukraine) and the Slavic territories. At the moment there is no clear sign in that regard. But the continent has decided to launch to the arms race, which, as its name indicates, consists in arming more and better than the alleged enemy, forced in turn to participate in the competition.

It is curious, if not alarming, that in Spain and other countries that path is undertaken without a great parliamentary debate and with hardly any public repercussion. The Pedro Sánchez’s coalition is divided and the PP, essentially according to the PSOE in terms of rearma, prefers to stay in the opposition even against their own interests. Things that happen. And so, between silence and community summits, the future of Europe (the famous 2030 Agenda) changes course.

Brussels insists that each member country (surprisingly, there is no common project) desist from acquiring American weapons, which would maintain dependence, and choose European material. That will favor the French arms industry, the most powerful of the Union, and also that of Spain (Ninth World Exporter of Arms), and will probably translate into more jobs. Governments will insist on that point, that of “wealth creation.”

They will insist much less on the final logic of the Rearme Plan. The great arsenales serve, in theory, to dissuade potential enemies. In practice, they serve little without a certain collective warning. The United States and Russia have deterrent power because every two by three demonstrate their willingness to make war in the most drastic way: making it. Is some kind of warrior ardor in Western European societies perceive? Personally, I don’t notice. That ardor is manufactured with propaganda. It will reach us.

The war industry implies secrets, espionage and corruption. Rearme, which is not a year, but a process without end and greatly expensive, implies resounding changes in the order of priorities. The European Union has decided to modify its identity. And here we are, discussing whether Julián Álvarez’s other foot touched the ball or not.

#European #Union #identity