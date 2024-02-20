Dina Mahmoud (London)

Between anticipated continental and national elections, and ongoing political, security and economic crises inside and outside Europe, experts and analysts agree that the European Union faces in 2024 challenges that seem unprecedented in decades, and its policies regarding them will determine the future paths of that bloc.

Over the months of this year, several European countries, including Britain, Belgium, Austria and Finland, will witness decisive polls, along with the expected elections for the European Parliament early next June, which will be the first of their kind since the United Kingdom left the continental bloc a few years ago. .

Observers expect that these elections will be among the most controversial in the history of the European Parliament, in light of expectations that they will witness significant gains by populist parties with far-right tendencies, at the expense of the number of seats dominated by their traditional political counterparts, even if those forces retain a majority. In the European Legislative Assembly.

As for the general elections expected in Britain during the summer or fall of 2024, which are likely to lead to the return of the opposition Labor Party to power after more than 14 years of the “Conservatives” taking control, it may consequently lead to a change in the nature of the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union in the post-Israeli era. “Brexit.”

In addition, European Union leaders are awaiting the outcome of the US presidential elections scheduled for next November, which appear to bring together Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, in a repeat of the confrontation that took place between the two men in 2020, an electoral race whose results will affect relations between them. Transatlantic Allies.

Experts say that European leaders are expected to avoid raising any significant problems with the United States, until the next presidential race in their territories, noting that there are expectations that the return of the Republican billionaire to the White House will lead to the establishment of new trade barriers between his country and the European Union and push his countries. To bear greater responsibilities with regard to protecting its lands security and militarily, in contrast to the relative harmony witnessed by Biden’s four years in power in relations between the two sides.

In addition to the possible repercussions of the results of these polls on the European Union and its policies, experts point out that the outcomes of the Ukrainian crisis and the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip will, in turn, affect the conditions of that bloc, which will also be affected by the internal problems that Europe suffers from, such as existing fears due to immigration and increasing unemployment rates. , and high costs of living.

In statements published on the website of the “Geopolitical Intelligence Service” group, which provides political and economic analyzes and consultations, experts suggested that the European Union will move further towards the political right during the coming period.

Several tests

This would make 2024 a critical year for Europe, during which it will have to pass several tests, especially with the anticipation of agreeing on the names of the new officials leading the European Commission, the European Council, and NATO, for whom a new Secretary-General will be chosen, based on… Consultations will be conducted by the European Union's foreign policy chief and leaders of Western allies from outside the Union.