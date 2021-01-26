The European Union, ready to continue the tough battle it is waging against the tech giants, took advantage of the Davos Economic Forum to ask the new US government to act together to “contain the immense power” that global companies currently have.

“The business model of Internet platforms has an impact not only on free and fair competition, but on our democracy, our security and the quality of our information,” said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

“That is why we have to contain this immense power of large digital companies,” he argued in his speech to the Forum, which this year is being held virtually.

The official asked the White House to join the bloc’s effortsas “together we could create a digital economy rule book that is valid around the world”, covering data protection, privacy standards and the security of critical infrastructure.

Last December, the European Commission proposed two bills to the European Union to protect consumers and their rights online: the first holds large companies to account, and the second to improve digital competition. Both are still pending approval.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, launched the proposal at the Davos forum. Photo: AFP

Controversy and alarm

These EU standards, which are among the strictest in the world, ignited alarm lights in various digital giants, contrary to any regulation. The objective of these initiatives is to face, through regulation, phenomena such as hate speech disseminated on a large scale, disinformation, liquidation of small businesses or the creation of gigantic conglomerates that eliminate competition.

The critical point of the proposal is the definition of criteria to classify a platform as “systemic”, or “guardian”, firms of such size that they eliminate competition and basically act outside the existing regulations.

In addition to the five giants of the acronym GAFAM (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft), the platforms Booking, Alibaba, Bytedance (TikTok), Snapchat and the mobile phone firm Samsung would also be considered in the regulation.

“We want platforms to be transparent about how their algorithms work,” said Von der Leyen, adding: “We cannot accept that decisions that have a broad impact on our democracies are made solely by computer programs.”

The European official clarified that the agreed norms must make it clear that “Internet companies assume responsibility for the way they disseminate, promote and eliminate content.”

The giant Microsoft, in the sights of the European Union. Photo: REUTERS

He said it promptly in reference to the decision of Facebook and Twitter, weeks ago, to block the accounts of former President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting the assault on the Capitol, an unprecedented measure that revealed the enormous power of companies to regulate expression .

Beyond the specific case of Trump, the issue aroused concern in European leaders. German Chancellor Angela Merkel argued that freedom of opinion “is a fundamental right of essential importance” that can be restricted only under conditions set by lawmakers.

Something similar said yesterday Von der Leyen. As tempting as Twitter has been to shut down President Trump’s account, such serious interference with free speech should not be based solely on company rules. There must be a legal framework for decisions of such magnitude ”, he pointed out.

Brussels wants the new US administration led by Joe Biden to join the effort to create rules for the digital economy that apply to everyone. “From data protection and privacy to critical infrastructure protection. A set of rules based on our values: human rights and pluralism, inclusion and protection of privacy ”, emphasized Von der Leyen.

Source: AFP, EFE and DPA