February 3, 2023 22:06

EU Commissioner for Industry Thierry Breton said proposed new AI rules aim to address concerns about the risks of using ChatGBT and AI technology.

This is the first comment from a senior Brussels official on the app, which, just two months after its launch, was rated the fastest growing consumer app in history.

The application can write articles, construction topics, jokes, and even poetry, according to the user’s request.

Some experts have raised concerns that the systems used by such applications could be misused for plagiarism, fraud and dissemination of misinformation, while advocates of artificial intelligence describe the application as a technological breakthrough.

Breton said the risks posed by app and AI systems underscored the urgency of the rules he proposed last year in an effort to set the global benchmark for the technology. These rules are still being discussed in Brussels.

“As ChatGBT demonstrated, AI solutions can bring great opportunities to businesses and people, but they can also pose risks. For this reason, we need a strong regulatory framework to ensure the reliability of AI based on high data,” Breton said in a press statement. the quality”.

According to EU draft rules, ChatGBT is a general-purpose artificial intelligence system that can be used for multiple purposes, some of them high-risk, such as job selection and credit assessment.

Breton wants the app developer to work closely with developers of high-risk AI systems to ensure they comply with the proposed AI law.

Breton said the European Commission is working closely with the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament to further clarify the rules in the AI ​​Act in relation to AI systems used for public purposes.

“Individuals will need to be informed that they are dealing with a chat application and not with a person. Transparency is also important regarding the risk of bias and misinformation,” he added.

And some American public schools and the Institute of Political Studies in the French capital, Paris, banned the use of the “GBT Chat” application due to fear that it would be used in plagiarism by students.

Source: agencies