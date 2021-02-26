The European Union calls for speeding up the issuance of the “Corona passport”

France and Germany said that the Corona virus “came to stay”, after European Union leaders discussed ways to fight new strains of the epidemic, speed up vaccination procedures and save the European tourism industry from another devastating summer.

The leaders of the twenty-seven countries agreed in a video conference on the continuation of “tight restrictions” on public life and freedom of movement as the bloc seeks to confront new dynasties that delay the economic recovery.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, “We have to prepare for a situation in which we need to be vaccinated continuously for longer periods, perhaps for years, because of new strains, which is similar to the situation we know with influenza.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the union “will need to live with this virus” in the long term.

The European Commission told the participating leaders that 51.5 million doses of vaccines distributed so far across the Union have given 29.17 million doses, which means that five percent of citizens receive the first dose.

In the face of a pandemic that has killed more than 900,000 people in Europe and thrown the continent into its worst recession, the leaders of the Union agreed to work to issue vaccination certificates, which the countries of southern Africa hope will contribute to revitalizing tourism this summer.

Merkel said that procedures for the so-called “passports” of the vaccine must be completed by the summer, but some countries, including France and Belgium, are concerned that facilitating travel for people who have been vaccinated will be discrimination against others.

Although infection rates are declining in about 20 countries in the European Union, there are fears of further upsurge in light of the rapid spread of a strain of the virus detected for the first time in Britain.

After strict lockdown measures in the winter, the warm weather has prompted huge groups of young men to go out to parks in European cities during the past few days, many of them without masks.

But Commission President von der Leyen warned that the British strain of the virus is present in 26 of the 27 countries of the Union, while the South African strain is found in 14 countries and the Brazilian strain in seven countries.