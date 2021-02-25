The European Union calls for maintaining strict restrictions to confront Corona

Today, Thursday, European Union leaders called for maintaining tight restrictions to meet the “additional challenges” of the spread of more mutated, more contagious versions of the emerging coronavirus.

The 27 heads of state and government said, in a press release after a videoconference, “The epidemiological situation remains dangerous, and new mutations pose additional challenges. Therefore, we must maintain strict restrictions.”

The union leaders also called for “intensifying efforts at the same time to accelerate the supply of vaccines” against the virus.

The countries of the European Union launched public vaccination campaigns at the end of last December. Campaigns were slowed, however, as laboratories delayed delivery of vaccine doses.

The European continent has recorded the largest number of deaths, with 842,894 cases out of more than 37 million infections since the outbreak began in December 2019.

Belgium had the highest death rate for the population, with 190 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic (185), Slovenia (183), the United Kingdom (179) and Italy (160). All of them are member states of the European Union except for the United Kingdom, which left the bloc at the end of last year.