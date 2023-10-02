Brussels (agencies)

Yesterday, the European Union called for global cooperation to combat terrorist financing around the world. European Union Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said in a speech during the first annual conference on combating the financing of terrorism held in Brussels, “Combating the financing of terrorism is a global struggle and requires global cooperation.”

She stressed “the necessity of training people outside Europe and learning how to work with all concerned parties, including the intelligence services, Europol, and Interpol.”

Johansson warned of increasing terrorist threats from “extremist right-wing groups.” She pointed out that “hard-right extremists collect money in broad daylight by holding music concerts and selling goods and real estate.”

Johansson stressed that “it is often difficult to determine where right-wing extremism ends and terrorism begins, and this is one of the challenges that are faced.”

She said that “terrorist groups also exploit human sympathy after disasters,” explaining that “investigations are continuing against a network suspected of using 7 charities to raise money.” She stated that terrorist groups use the latest methods to raise money, such as cryptocurrencies.