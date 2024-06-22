Brussels (Union)

Yesterday, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for an investigation into a bombing that damaged the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza.

Borrell wrote on the “X” platform: “The European Union condemns the bombing that damaged the International Committee of the Red Cross office in Gaza and resulted in the death and injury of dozens. There is a need for an independent investigation, and those responsible must be held accountable.” Yesterday morning, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced that heavy caliber projectiles had fallen, killing 22 people, wounding 45 others, and causing damage to its office, surrounded by hundreds of displaced civilians.

She added, “The strike caused material damage to our office, which is surrounded by hundreds of displaced civilians living in tents, including many of our Palestinian colleagues and their families.”

The committee warned that “firing near humanitarian facilities whose locations are known by the parties to the conflict, and which clearly bear the Red Cross emblem, endangers the lives of civilians and Red Cross crews.”

She pointed out that “this incident comes in the wake of several other incidents that occurred in recent days.”