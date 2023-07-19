Bloomberg: EU urges Argentina not to join BRICS until conflict in Ukraine is over

The European Union (EU) called on Argentina not to join the BRICS until the end of the conflict in Ukraine, as such a move could be misunderstood. About it informs Bloomberg.

“The EU told Argentina that joining the BRICS now, during Russia’s war in Ukraine, would send the wrong signal,” the agency said. It is noted that the country will not join the association in the near future.

Earlier, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira supported Argentina’s entry into the BRICS after the organization’s summit in South Africa. According to him, the number of countries wishing to join the organization testifies to its importance on the world stage.