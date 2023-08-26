The European Commission has announced that it has authorized a first-of-its-kind vaccine for pregnant women to protect children from bronchiolitis, a respiratory infection.

This vaccine, which is produced by the giant pharmaceutical company “Pfizer” and whose brand name is “Abrysvo”, targets the respiratory syncytial virus, which affects especially young children.

Last July, the European Medicines Agency approved this vaccine, which is designed to protect both infants and people aged 60 years and over.

This vaccine was approved in May in the United States for people aged 60 and over. And the competent US authorities allowed it on Monday for pregnant women.

“As the autumn and winter seasons approach, this vaccine can help prevent severe consequences of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for the most vulnerable individuals,” said Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health, in a statement. It highlighted its great importance “for children for whom respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is one of the main reasons for hospitalization in the European Union.”

This highly contagious virus can cause pneumonia and bronchiolitis, resulting in thousands of deaths and hospitalizations worldwide.

Also, the European Union and the United States recently authorized the use of a preventive drug from bronchiolitis reached by the companies “AstraZeneca” and “Sanofi”, which is Nercivimab, which is sold under the name “Beyfortus”, which is intended for infants. This treatment is not a vaccine in the strict sense of the word, but it achieves the same preventive purpose.