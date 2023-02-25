“We now have the most severe sanctions ever, draining Russia’s war arsenal and ravaging its economy,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter, adding that the bloc was increasing pressure on those trying to circumvent EU sanctions.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned that the bloc will continue to impose more sanctions on Moscow.

“We will continue to increase pressure on Russia and we will do so as long as it takes until Ukraine is free,” he said in a statement.

Borrell added that the latest sanctions target the banking sector and Moscow’s access to technology that can be used for both peaceful and military purposes and advanced technologies.

The package adds electronic components used in Russian battlefield weapons systems to the list of prohibited exports, including drones, missiles and helicopters, as well as electronic integrated circuits and thermal cameras.

It also imposes stricter restrictions on 96 other entities due to the support of the Russian military and industrial complex, including for the first time seven entities that manufacture military drones used by Moscow.

Additional restrictions were imposed on imports of goods that generate significant revenue for Russia, such as asphalt and synthetic rubber.

The EU member states agreed to the sanctions late on Friday, after a last-minute sparring, with Poland briefly preventing things from going as planned.

Warsaw said the proposed restrictions on EU imports of Russian rubber include a large share of exempt imports and transition periods so long that they have virtually no effect.

And the imposition of sanctions requires the approval of all member states, which means that negotiations between the twenty-seven countries in the bloc are often lengthy and painstaking.