Given the shortage of vaccines, the European Commission announced that the distribution abroad of the doses manufactured in its territory will need the approval of the authorities of each country. This decision comes on the same day that the community block published the contract with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which is accused of failing to fulfill the distribution commitments.

The European Union is taking its power to the last consequences to avoid the delay in the delivery of vaccines, after the problems with the Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca, which last Friday, January 22, announced that it will only deliver 25% of the doses agreed for the first trimester.

In a historic move, the European Commission announced that the EU bloc adopts the mechanism to control the export of vaccines against the coronavirus until the end of March. It is the first anti-mercantile measure in Brussels since the creation of the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC) in 1951.

The economic executive vice-president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, made the announcement at a press conference: “We have to guarantee that all advanced purchase agreements are respected.”

The economic executive vice-president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, looks at the Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, during the press conference in which they announced the ban on exports. © Johanna Geron / Reuters

In this way, pharmaceutical companies in order to remove vaccines from European territory will have to communicate their intentions to the authorities of the countries where they have factories and, subsequently, the export must be authorized. In addition, companies will have to provide vaccine distribution data from October 29 to “shed light on export trends.”

Out of control will be those that are delivered for humanitarian reasons, to neighboring countries to the south and east of the European Union, and to the 92 low and middle income countries that participate in COVAX.

A decision that has not gone down well with international organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO). Mariângela Simão, WHO Deputy Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products, said the European Union’s export ban on vaccines is a worrying trend.

Before the mechanism, the publication of the contract with AstraZeneca

On August 27, the European Union and AstraZeneca signed a contract for the distribution of 300 million doses (with an option for another 100 million) in the EU countries. After the problems in the production of vaccines, a three-way war began, with the European Commission, on one side, AstraZeneca, on the other, and the United Kingdom, on the other hand.

After announcing the reduction in the delivery of doses, AstraZeneca assured that it signed a contract with the British Government, where it also produces the vaccine, so that the United Kingdom would have the doses earlier than the rest of the world.

Faced with this situation, the European Commission agreed with AstraZeneca to publish the signed contract. Of the 41 pages of the text, 95% of the content has been hidden, according to what they say from Brussels, at the request of the pharmacist.

However, it is read that AstraZeneca must use its “best reasonable efforts” to manufacture doses for the European Union. This statement enters the legal field, since the pharmaceutical company considers it subjective, while from Brussels they assure that it is an objective legal standard.

Furthermore, the contract states that AstraZeneca has no obligation to other countries to breach the agreement with the European Union; Therefore, they consider that the vaccines that are being delivered to the United Kingdom correspond to the EU countries.

Finally, the Commission noted point 5.4, which specifies that the European Union has the right to have the vaccines from two British production plants.

This Friday the European Commission published the contract it has with AstraZeneca for the distribution of vaccines. © European Commission

Despite everything, both parties try to resolve the conflict without resorting to legal means. If finally the agreed vaccines are not delivered, or are distributed with delay, the obligation of payment by Brussels is suspended until the distribution of the doses is made.

With the United States and the United Kingdom ahead of the European Union in the vaccination rate, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, plans to meet on Sunday, January 31, with the CEOs of the pharmaceutical companies with which it was signed a purchase contract.

Green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to the AstraZeneca vaccine

The European drug regulator recommended approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, to be used in people over 18 years of age.

In the next step, the European Commission will have to study the conclusions of the EMA Committee for Human Medicines (CHMP) before giving final approval. If finally cleared, the AstraZeneca solution would join Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna solutions, approved for use in the European Union.

The vaccine raised doubts at first, after provisional results of the clinical trial were published in November that generated confusion.

This Thursday, the German vaccine committee had said that, in the absence of data on effectiveness in minors and the elderly, the inoculation should be done to people between the ages of 18 and 64. However, the European Medicines Agency finally recommends its use, even for people over 65 years of age.

From AstraZeneca they assure that a single dose is 70% effective, and that around two months later, a second inoculation would be needed to extend the immunization.

Hungary continues to sign contracts outside the European Union; France asks to use all solutions that are effective

In Hungary, the health authorities have authorized the use of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, the preferred solution of the far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“I trust the Chinese vaccine, I will wait for that one. The Chinese know the virus better and they know better how to treat it,” Orban said today on Hungarian public radio.

The extreme right-wing government of Hungary has accused the European Union of slow distribution of doses, for which already on January 20 they authorized the use of the Russian solution of Sputnik V.

File image of the logo of the Chinese company Sinopharm, which could start distributing its vaccine in Hungary. © Tingshu Wang / Reuters

In this sense, Alain Fischer, the immunologist who leads the vaccination strategy in France, assured on television that if a vaccine shows that it is safe and effective against the coronavirus, the European health authorities should review its possible use.

Given the shortage of the 27 EU countries, the developers of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine offered 100 million of their vaccine to the European Union.

France 24 with EFE and Reuters