This new measure is scheduled to come into effect on December 31, 2023.

The consensus of the twenty-seven countries was necessary for the issuance of this decision, which puts into effect a historic agreement reached last year, under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, about 140 countries to achieve greater tax justice in the world.

But the approval of this project was delayed after it was obstructed since the beginning of the year by Warsaw and then Budapest, as they used it, along with other files, as a pressure card in the framework of their bargaining with Brussels to obtain from the European Union its approval of two economic recovery plans that give them billions of dollars in subsidies.

And after the European Union approved the recovery plans for Hungary and Poland, the two countries retracted their objections to this tax, as well as to many other files, including, in particular, the release of financial aid to Ukraine for the year 2023 amounting to 18 billion euros.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was at the forefront of the tax, welcomed “a big step forward for all those who cling to tax justice”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also welcomed the decision, saying, “We are putting into action one of the projects dearest to my heart in Europe: the introduction of a minimum corporate tax at the global level.”