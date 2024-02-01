Brussels (Union)

Yesterday, the European Union approved an additional support package for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros, which Hungary had previously blocked, amid a special meeting of the bloc’s council in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

European Council President Charles Michel said on the X platform: “All 27 leaders of the Union agreed on an additional support package worth 50 billion euros for Ukraine within the European Union budget.”

The decision came on the agenda of a special meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels to discuss “urgent issues,” including support for Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

In December 2023, Hungary blocked the EU's granting of a financial aid package to Kiev worth 50 billion euros. Michel explained that “the new additional financing guarantees stable and long-term financing for Ukraine.”

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the new European support.

He said in a blog post on the “X” platform: “Grateful to European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of the European Union for providing 50 billion euros to Ukraine for the period 2024-2027.”

Zelensky expressed “the importance of decision-making by all 27 leaders of the bloc,” saying that this “once again proves the strong unity of the European Union.”

He said: “Continued financial support for Ukraine will enhance economic and financial stability in the long term, which is no less important than military assistance and sanctions pressure on Russia.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also described the decision as a “step of historic proportions.”

“The decision shows that any talk about weak support is wrong,” Kuleba wrote on social media. He added: “Europe once again shows its strength and its ability to make important decisions independently of others.”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal thanked the European Union for approving 50 billion euros, equivalent to 54 billion dollars.

Shmyhal said on the X platform (formerly Twitter): “The European Union member states once again show their solidarity and solidarity in actions towards the Ukrainian people to withstand the war.”

Shmyhal said that he was “grateful to European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of the bloc's member states for their unwavering support.”

He added: “Every one of your votes is a tremendous contribution to our common victory, and the aid package worth 50 billion euros until the end of 2027 is a guarantee of this.”