The tumultuous visit of European Chancellor Josep Borrell to Moscow served to confirm that Russia does not have the will to dialogue in the terms that the European Union wants and that the opponent Alexei Navalny, The highest figure of dissent against President Vladimir Putin will spend at least the next two and a half years in a penal colony. Faced with this finding, the 27 European foreign ministers approved this Monday the application of more sanctions to Russia.

Borrell will now be in charge of draw up the list of people who will be prohibited from entering the European Union and to which their assets in Europe will be frozen, if they had them. And that they are found. The Navalny environment asked that the oligarchs close to Putin be punished, but community sources confirmed this Monday that the idea is to sanction those responsible for Navalny’s conviction and the repression against those who protest in Russia for his imprisonment.

The European sanctions on Russia for the imprisonment of the Russian opponent, who was poisoned, cured in Germany and returned to Russia, where he was detained, do not go further because several governments, including French and German they repeated this Monday that they want to maintain dialogue and bridges with Moscow.

German Chancellor Heiko Maas had arrived in Brussels early Monday saying that he was “in favor of ordering the preparation of an additional list of sanctions against specific people. At the same time we need to find ways to maintain communication channels with Moscow”.

Far from the position of countries such as the Baltics or Poland, which had been asking for tougher sanctions for weeks, had defended what Navalny’s environment was asking for, they had harshly criticized Borrell for his visit to Moscow but they ended up accepting approved this Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi. AFP photo

Berlin wants, above all, that complete construction of the Russian-German gas pipeline once and for all Nordstream II that links Russian and German territory directly under the Baltic avoiding the countries of Eastern Europe. The French government continues to defend, since the coming to power of Emmanuel Macron, that the European Union must find a way to get closer to Russia and no longer see it as an ideological rival.

The first sanctions on Russia still in force were approved in 2014 after Moscow was carried out by force with the Ukrainian province of Crimea and the enclave of Sevastopol. Those were also economic sanctions that have punished the Russian economy. Later, more sanctions were followed for cyberattacks or for attempted assassinations (such as that of former agent Sergei Skripal) executed on European soil. There are already 177 people and 48 entities on the European list of sanctions against Russia.

More sanctions on Venezuela. The 27 took advantage to add 19 names to the list of senior Venezuelan officials sanctioned by the European Union. These new penalties are for their role “in acts and decisions that weaken democracy and the rule of law” in Venezuela, “or for human rights violations.” The decision was made after the Venezuelan legislatures on December 6 were not recognized as fair, democratic and legitimate by the European Union.

The new sanctioned – the list already has 55 people – are responsible, according to the press release of the Council of the EU, “Of damaging the electoral rights of the opposition and the democratic functioning of the National Assembly and for serious violations of human rights and restrictions of fundamental freedoms ”.

