The EU approved the 12th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia

The European Union (EU) has approved a new package of anti-Russian sanctions. This became known from a statement published on the official website EU Delegation to Russia.

The new package of economic and individual restrictive measures is the 12th in a row and is aimed at highly profitable sectors of the Russian economy, and also makes it more difficult to circumvent EU sanctions.

“In the 12th package we propose an impressive list of new sanctioned individuals and economic measures that will further weaken Russia’s military machine,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

He assured that the new package of anti-Russian sanctions is a clear message – the European Union “continues and will continue to support Ukraine’s struggle for freedom and sovereignty.”

Earlier, Irish MEP Mick Wallace said that EU anti-Russian sanctions had failed and caused more harm to EU citizens than to Russia. However, according to him, those in power do not recognize this.