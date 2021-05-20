The European Parliament (EP) and the Council of the European Union have reached a preliminary agreement on the introduction of a coronavirus certificate for residents of the member states of the European Union (EU). This is stated in the message of the European Parliament, reports RIA News…

According to the official statement, on May 26, a vote on this document will be held in the EP’s profile committee on civil liberties. On June 7-10, at the plenary session of the European Parliament, its approval will take place.

The head of the Civil Liberties Committee, Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, said that, according to the timetable, coronavirus certificates should be introduced by July 1.

Earlier, the European Union decided to let tourists vaccinated with vaccines, which are approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO). So, the EU countries can remove restrictions for tourists who are vaccinated at least two weeks before the trip. However, it is clarified that the decision of the Council of the European Union is not binding and the final decision will be made at the level of leadership of each of the EU countries.