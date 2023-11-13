Borrell: The 12th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation will expand the list and affect diamonds

The European Commission will soon submit the 12th package of sanctions against Russia for approval to the Council of the European Union. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced this on Monday, November 13, at a press conference after a meeting of the association at the level of foreign ministers.

He clarified that the announced project must be agreed upon at a scheduled meeting of the European Commission in two days and after that will be submitted for approval.

Russia faces new export restrictions

Borrell said that work on the sanctions package is almost complete. In particular, we are talking about personal measures, as well as economic and sectoral restrictions.

It will include an expansion of the blacklist, export restrictions, including on Russian diamonds, measures to tighten the oil price ceiling, as well as measures against circumventing sanctions.

The announced measures may reduce the income of Russian companies

In particular, the measures may affect the Russian diamond producer Alrosa, which is currently already under US and UK sanctions – a decision that could reduce income and increase logistics costs.

In September, the company suspended sales for two months at the request of India’s Gems and Jewelery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). The decision to stop selling diamonds was made due to concerns about declining demand for diamonds on international markets and disruptions in the work of cutting factories.

Photo: Johanna Geron/Reuters

Alrosa is one of the largest diamond mining companies in Russia. It provides about a third of the world’s supply of rough diamonds. The value of Russian diamonds is estimated at $2.5 billion. At the end of 2021, the company had revenue from sales of diamond products amounting to $4.169 billion.

G7 countries previously failed to agree on sanctions against diamonds from Russia

Less than a week ago, representatives of the G7 – Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – agreed to continue discussing new restrictions.

“In order for member states to be unanimous on the diamond trade ban, some asked that the G7 provide, so to speak, political coverage,” Borrell explained at the time.

Restrictions on Russian diamonds have been discussed for months.

Thus, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed the opinion that the import of precious stones from Russia cannot be banned, since the mechanism for tracking their origin, developed by the G7, has not come into force.

Photo: AP Photo

Work on the 12th package of anti-Russian measures began at the end of October

Foreign publications, citing sources, then wrote that the European Union was consulting on the inclusion in the new package of a ban on diamonds from Russia and new measures against circumvention of already imposed sanctions.

The EU and the G7 have worked to create a mechanism to track the movement of diamonds across borders. The EU feared the ban would lead to “trade diversion”.

It was also planned to expand the list of goods prohibited for export in Russia: it was intended to include products that could be used for military purposes. In addition, the G7 was looking for ways to better enforce the oil price ceiling.