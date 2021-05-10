The European Union is going to adopt a new package of sanctions against Belarus within a few weeks. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, reports TASS…

“The authorities in Minsk have now started persecutions against the Polish community. We are preparing a new block of sanctions, which, I hope, will be adopted in the coming weeks, ”he announced.

Related materials Destructive union Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan have been building their competitor to the European Union for 20 years. There is still no result “Frank cynicism.” How Poland and Belarus fell out again over World War II massacre

Borrell did not give details of the impending sanctions.

Earlier in May, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko promised the European Union problems over sanctions against Minsk. In particular, he instructed Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko to prepare information for him on major European projects and enterprises in the republic.

The last, third, package of EU sanctions against the leadership of Belarus was adopted on December 17, 2020. The list includes 29 officials, including the head of the National State TV and Radio Company Ivan Eismont, as well as seven legal entities, including the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant and Beltechexport.

The EU does not recognize the results of the presidential elections in Belarus on August 9 and the victory of Lukashenka. Also, the sanctions are a response to the massive violence by the Belarusian security forces against the protesters and the persecution of the opposition. Lukashenka believes that the elections were held in accordance with the law, and the actions of the security officials did not go beyond what was permissible.