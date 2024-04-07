In recent hours, the European Union and the United States joined the voices of rejection of the violent invasion of the headquarters of the Mexican embassy in Quito during the operation carried out this Friday by the Ecuadorian police to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas.

The European Union (EU) stressed “the importance of respecting” the Vienna Convention, which regulates diplomatic relations between States. “Any violation of the inviolability of the premises of a diplomatic mission violates the Vienna Convention and must therefore be rejected,” said the Twenty-Seven in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the European External Action Service (the EU's diplomatic corps). , Peter Stano.

The EU stated that protecting The integrity of diplomatic missions and their personnel “is essential to preserve stability and international order,” as well as foster “cooperation and trust between nations.”

The head of European diplomacy and head of the EEAS, Josep Borrell, also condemned this Sunday on the social network of the Vienna Convention”, and asked “to respect international diplomatic law”.

The head of the Mission's Chancellery in Ecuador, Minister Roberto Canseco Martínez, struggles with police to try to prevent the transfer of former vice president Jorge Glas, convicted of corruption, and who was denied political asylum, this Friday in Quito (Ecuador).

Meanwhile, the United States Department of State condemned the violation of the Vienna Convention that led to Ecuador's invasion of the Mexican Embassy in that country and urged Washington's two allies to “resolve their differences in accordance with international standards”.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller indicated that “the United States condemns any violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and takes seriously the obligations of countries under international law to respect the inviolability of diplomatic missions.” .

“Mexico and Ecuador are crucial partners of the United States and we place a high value on our relationships with both countries. We urge the two nations to resolve their differences in accordance with international standards“adds the State Department statement.

Mexico broke diplomatic relations with Ecuador, and Nicaragua did the same this Saturday, after the Ecuadorian police assaulted its embassy, ​​with the aim of arresting former Ecuadorian president Jorge Glas, who was receiving political asylum there.

The Mexican Government described the assault as a violation of its sovereignty and international law, and it was also condemned this Saturday by the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, and the United States Department of State, as well as Latin American governments of both left and right.

The governments of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

After being stolen from the Mexican embassy, ​​Glas has already been transferred by plane to the maximum security prison of La Roca, located in the prison complex of the city of Guayaquil and reserved for the most dangerous prisoners.

Meanwhile, Mexico's diplomatic staff left Quito this Sunday after the breakdown of relations with Ecuador following the police raid on its embassy, ​​the Mexican Foreign Ministry reported.

Ecuador's diplomatic compound in Mexico City was guarded since Friday night, when Mexico broke diplomatic relations with the South American nation, assuming violations of international law, specifically, the Vienna Convention.

Article 22 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations specifies that “the premises of missions are inviolable. Agents of the receiving State may not enter them except with the consent of the head of the mission.”