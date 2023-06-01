Stockholm. The European Union and the United States announced yesterday a draft common “code of conduct” in relation to artificial intelligence (AI), which would be applied voluntarily by companies in the sector, given the risk that China takes the initiative to regulate an area that is booming.

From policy makers to technology creators, a global consensus is emerging on the need to regulate development with revolutionary effects, but which also carries many risks.

After a high-level meeting in Sweden, the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, stated that Western countries see that it is “urgent” to act against the irruption of this technology, with tools such as the ChatGPT chatbot.

The announced code would be open “to all like-minded countries,” he said at a press conference, along with officials from the European Union.

According to the European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, known for her fights with the technology giants, a draft of this code will be presented in the coming weeks.

“It is really important that citizens can see that democracies act,” he said along with Blinken.

The idea is to have a final proposal “very, very soon”, to which “as wide a circle as possible” can be added, he added, citing Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and India.

The United States and European countries fear that the Chinese criteria will be imposed if the West does not show up together.

The European Union is preparing a complete and mandatory legal framework that would be applied in the field of artificial intelligence in a few years – at the earliest it would be at the end of 2025 – but the code of conduct designed with Washington will be voluntary, Vestager said.

The European Union wants to be the first to have this legal framework to avoid the drifts of artificial intelligence, although its entry into force may take years.

Beijing seeks control

China also has regulatory plans, especially a “safety inspection” of artificial intelligence tools.

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and other senior officials in that country agreed on the need to control this technology more, reported the state press, to “improve surveillance of network data and artificial intelligence.

“We have to prepare to face the worst possible scenarios and be ready to withstand violent winds, turbid waters and even dangerous storms,” ​​the officials declared after a meeting between the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party, according to the agency. Xinhua official.

In recent months, the world has been surprised by the capabilities of this technology, which continues to evolve.

The sector is dominated by American giants such as Microsoft –the main shareholder of OpenAI, the firm that operates ChatGPT–, Meta and Google.

It advances very quickly, especially with open source platforms capable of leading the technology.

As an example of the progress of this technology, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gave a speech partly written by ChatGPT yesterday to highlight the revolutionary but also dangerous aspect of this tool.

“While it didn’t always hit the nail on the head on the details of the government’s work program or scoring (…), (ChatGPT’s) capabilities are as fascinating as they are terrifying,” he said.