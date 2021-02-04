The representative of European foreign policy, Josep Borrell, traveled to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in an attempt to thaw relations between the two regions. However, the arrest of the opponent Alexéi Navalny could be the stone in the shoe of this new approach.

“I am traveling to Moscow today in a difficult context”, as recognized by Josep Borrell himself, head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU). The meeting between the representatives of the EU and Russia takes place in a climate of tension over the prison sentence of the opposition Alexei Navalny.

It is the first visit by a head of EU diplomacy to Russia since 2017, when the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea froze the channels of dialogue between the two blocs.

“The visit is of great importance for relations between Russia and the EU. In the last four years relations have only stagnated or worsened,” Andréi Gromiko, director of the Institute of Europe of the Academy of Sciences, told EFE news agency. Sciences of Russia.

Both parties have reiterated their willingness to dialogue for this meeting. However, good will is probably not enough to address the point of greatest contention: Alexei Navalny.

The taboo of condemning the opponent Navalny

The starting points could not be further apart in the court case around Alexei Navalny. From the outset, the EU positioned itself in favor of the opponent, who in fact chose Germany to flee Russia when he was poisoned, according to him on the orders of the Russian authorities.

Russia remains firm in its judicial condemnation against Navalny and in its refusal to discuss the issue with the community bloc. The opponent was arrested when he stepped back onto Russian soil and recently received a sentence of more than three years in prison for allegedly violating his probation.







“I repeat: we have no intention of taking into account the statements on issues related to the application of our laws to those who violate them, nor those that refer to the verdicts of our courts,” said the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov.

For its part, the EU has not stopped condemning Navalny’s arrest and the response of the Russian authorities against protests by civil society in support of the opponent.

On February 3, the community bloc called the sentence “unacceptable” and valued that it responded to “political reasons”, for which it demanded the immediate release of the opponent.

Furthermore, Borrell recalled that the EU continues to “call on the Russian authorities to urgently investigate the attempted murder of Navalny”, whose poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok is confirmed but the authorship of the attack is still unknown.

Beyond Navalny: open lines of dialogue

However, the Navalny case is not the only subject pending discussion between Russia and the European Union. The pandemic, which has brought so many tensions, could paradoxically be a springboard for the EU and Russia to reach out.

Both Germany and France expressed their interest in the vaccine developed in Russia, Sputnik V, which shows an effectiveness of more than 91% according to recent studies published in the medical journal The Lancet. However, the drug has yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine are distributed in Tehran, Iran, on February 4, 2021. © Maryam Kamyab / WANA via Reuters

In addition, both Borrell and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, have bet on reducing the severity of their interactions in order to solve the problems where their opinions are found on the international board.

Lavrov, for example, recalled that “despite all the difficulties, the point of no return has not been crossed” in relations with Brussels and the European countries.

If in the Navalny case there can be no rapprochement, perhaps there will be in other international conflicts, such as Syria, Libya or Ukraine. There are also close positions when it comes to the international nuclear agreement with Iran, as both parties, for example, advocate that Iran comply with the 2015 provisions and are predisposed to collaboration to achieve this goal.

Tense relations since the Ukrainian conflict

Expectations are high for this match, despite the stumbling block of Navalny’s arrest. Cross accusations and disagreement raw in relations between Russia and the European Union since the country led by Vladimir Putin annexed the Ukrainian republic of Crimea, an annexation that has been branded illegal.

This conflict caused a “lack of trust”, in Borrell’s own words, between the two regions, which makes both see themselves as “rivals and competitors” rather than as “partners.”

The Ukraine crisis, which erupted in 2014, prompted the EU to impose a series of economic sanctions on Russia to which Putin responded with other embargoes on European products. Both measures continue to date.

Precisely, the community bloc awaits the conclusions of the meeting between Borrell and Lavrov to decide whether to adopt new sanctions.

With EFE and Reuters