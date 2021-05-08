On Saturday, the European Union and India decided to resume negotiations on concluding a trade agreement, according to what European Council President Charles Michel announced after a videoconference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Michel said during a press conference, “I am pleased to announce that the European Union and India are opening an important new page in their relations. (…) We have agreed to launch negotiations and strengthen agreements on trade, investment protection and geographical indications. This is an important first step. “