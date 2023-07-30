The European Union and France have decided to suspend financial aid to Niger after the military coup and demanded the return of constitutional order, according to official statements released Saturday.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that the bloc does not and will not recognize the authorities that seized power in the Nigerien coup. He explained that the President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, was democratically elected, “and therefore he is the only legitimate president of Niger and will remain so.”

Borrell added that the European Union holds the coup leaders responsible for the safety of Bazoum and his family.

For its part, the French Foreign Ministry said today, Saturday, that France had suspended its financial support for Niger following the military coup, and called for a return to constitutional order. The ministry said in a statement issued this evening that all development aid activities will be suspended immediately.

The ministry indicated that France calls for an immediate return to the existing constitutional order around the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been in power since 2021.