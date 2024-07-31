AN ILLUSORY EXISTENCE

The summary of Italo Calvino’s novel, The Nonexistent Knight, set in that European territory tormented by the clash between Muslims and Franks, has contributed to piling up thoughts, requests and our doubts about the Europe of the Middle Ages and that of postmodernity.

In particular, can we today consider the European Union the realization of the imaginations and dreams that accompanied the commitment and utopia of Charlemagne, Pater Europae, the Carolingian Age, sectors of medieval monasticism, Piccolomini, Montesquieu, Voltaire, Stefan Zweig, Paul Valèry, Pierre Drieu La Rochelle, De Gasperi, Robert Schuman, Konrad Adenauer, Vàclav Havel, De Gaulle?

No! We really don’t think so. Of course, we are talking about different times when the ecumene represented only 25% of the planet and there were just over 100 million Europeans in 1600. Professional Europeanists of the EU should not be upset if we have recalled figures from different sides, even at opposite ends of the cultural spectrum, only for the purpose of making it clear that myth, illusions, convictions and utopias about European unity have crossed the history of the continent certainly since the 9th century. Even if in a letter from the Irishman Saint Columbanus to Pope Gregory the Great, at the dawn of the 7th century, there is a trace of the term “totius Europae”. Just as a Spanish chronicler, on the occasion of the battle of Poitiers in 732, used the term Europenses to indicate the Frankish troops.

The European Union, cloaked in newness, projecting itself into a faded future, has attempted in the last twenty years to give substance to its own existence. In vain, it has exchanged and confused relationships of interest and condominium depth with the birth of a project of epochal scope that should have enlightened the minds of the people of Europe on the path of individual freedoms, warming their hearts and irradiating their future. Europeanism, from an aspiration for political romanticism, today appears as a complete ideological system. The institutional order of the Union, first of all, aligns itself with the directionality of a centralized bureaucracy deriving from visions of the world expressed by the philanthropists of a globalist world finance and by the dominus of a transhumanist technology, which find the real centers of the formation of consensus in the foundations of Bill Gates, George Soros, Jeff Bezos, Zuckerberg, Rockefeller, Ford, all great electors of the US presidential candidate, the apostle of the last, Kamala Harris.

It is the deep State, the deep State, no longer classifiable as secret, David Rothschild, for example, does not hide his relationship with Macron and the funding, in broad daylight, for his electoral campaigns. Similarly, Soros’s mother foundation, the Open Society Foundations, made it known that in the European Parliament – 2014, 2019 – as many as 226 deputies were considered trustworthy. After all, it is enough to read books and documents of what can be defined as the great processing center of globalism, the World Economic Forum in Davos whose founder Klaus Schwab also contributed to updating and imposing, in the political-cultural debate, semantic expressions such as resilient, fair, sustainable. An example of this is the export to Italy by the European Union of the acronym PNRR that politics parrots at every turn, without having understood the meaning of the second R.

In essence, we have a Europe that aims to undermine national sovereignty and competences with a Parliament devoid of any real power, with a mere ratifying function, by virtue of a limited role of co-decision with the European Council.

With a political potestas expressed by the Commission and the Council often imperceptible in the motivations and reasons that lead to choices and decisions and, therefore, to a veiled administration. A completely invisible presence accompanies, instead, Europeanism, it is the globalist elite whose impact or weight the people of Europe do not perceive on their daily lives. Just as the privatization of international organizations and entities that deal with human rights is generally hushed up.

Let’s think about the World Health Organization, which has among its major members Bill Gates and Soros, as well as the great influence they exert on the Human Rights Council in Geneva and other UN organizations such as Unicef ​​and Unesco.

Returning to the EU, we believe that vanity and narcissism are the infantile disease of Europeanism whose epigones linked to the trinomial Europe, West, Modernity mix, confusing them, Europe with the West, in fact it would be necessary to become aware that in the near future the Western bloc cannot be a perpetual Moloch and already today several Wests are identifiable.

Infantilism can be perceived when one fantasizes about a European defense, but takes refuge in financial difficulties to limit the budget for military spending, when one is incapable of implementing a continental foreign policy, when one ignores epochal changes such as the expansion of the BRICS or the start of preferential relations between the United States, Poland and the Baltic Republics.

A careful, lucid and brilliant Instrumentum regni based on a penetrating and effective communication that leads to ahistorical convictions, to political banalities opening up imaginative horizons such as: “no one can do it alone, the Union has allowed 70 years of peace ensuring well-being and democracy” and so on. Naturally, the actual validity and truthfulness of these statements is obtained with a simple counter-proof, just ask yourself if all the other one hundred and fifty sovereign countries not adhering to the Union do not survive because they are alone, they have not had 70 years of peace, they have not enjoyed well-being and democracy.

It would be tautological and superfluous to insist on these aspects.

Complex governability does not ensure transferability and understanding of the processes in formulating laws to the European people. A democracy without knowledge is a sort of lame duck that certainly does not favor participation, much less the United States of Europe, a romantic expression completely devoid of political meaning.

Our reasoning, to a distracted observer, could seem prejudicially anti-European, but it is not; we are so connected to the history of this continent that we are deeply disturbed for its future and for the freedoms of its peoples due to the affirmation of a centralized bureaucratic-political system only apparently functional to the peoples of Europe.

The strategies of the US democratic political system, NATO, the Davos Globalists and the hundreds of philanthropic Foundations, the global financial centers, sectors of the UN and many of its Agencies are not the environments that care about the future of Europe, on the other hand Brussels and its branches are particularly attentive and available to their indications.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Europe could and should have taken the path of neutrality, being a non-aligned pole capable of operating as a system of attraction for countries willing to work for a planet in which to affirm a multipolar coexistence, favoring China and the USA for the creation of a bipolarism capable of defusing the Taiwan issue and the ongoing race for supremacy in the Indo-Pacific chessboard.

As a Free Society, we had hypothesized, last year, to give life to a team of thinking people, before modernity individuals were trained to think not to repeat what was given by the centers of diffusion. We had proposed to men of the left and right, without entering into the subject of peace and disarmament, to overcome the NATO doctrine of “Nuclear Sharing”. In the belief that the Thucydides Trap, in a few decades, could be inevitable. It requires a Europe immune from a tired Europeanism, capable of political courage to withdraw NATO atomic weapons from its soil. A different Europe that safeguards and promotes itself, that rediscovers the best moments of its pre-contemporaneity by raising a different voice on the future of the planet.

Project wrecked due to party intrusions.

Unfortunately, post-prophecies are very successful, our non-prophecy, only a political reasoning, in all cases ante, has brought us back to a complex system of political poverty and the meager existence of a prevailing Europeanism.

Moreover, just a few hours ago the news reported: the opening of the Lebanese front in Israel, the presence of US fighter bombers on the Arctic border, intercepted by Russian and Chinese counterparts, that Germany, threatened by Russia, will host US missiles in 2026, the declaration by the British Chief of Staff Sir Roly Walker “ready to fight a war against Russia in 2027”, the Scampia incident.

All very reassuring and comforting, even more so if combined with the information that our Prime Minister continues to insist that the tender Minister Fitto become a Commissioner, of weight, in Europe.

To the opposition’s constant calls for the resignation of the President of Liguria and to the assurance that Mrs Von der Leyen will appoint a useless Commissioner, also a heavyweight, for European Defence.

George Bernard Shaw was right: “Government is the organization of idolatry.

*Director of Free Society