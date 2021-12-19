Today, Sunday, the European Commission announced an agreement to secure an additional 20 million doses of the “Covid 19” vaccine, produced by Pfizer / Piontech, for the first three months of 2022 to support member states struggling with the spread of the Omicron mutant.

The Commission, which negotiates with vaccine makers on behalf of the 27 governments, said in a press release that the first five million doses will be delivered in January, the second batch in February, and the rest in March.

The Commission said that the new agreement raises the total expected doses in the European Union in the first quarter of next year to 215 million doses.

She added that a similar agreement was reached with drug giant Moderna this week.

The commission said, “This would be particularly useful for member states with a short-term need for additional doses of the vaccine.” “Given the projected rapid increase in infections due to the omicron mutant, this is now more urgent than ever.”

According to figures from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, 67% of the total population of the European Union has received full vaccination. against the new mutant.