The European Union announced Thursday that it will allocate more than 800 million euros this year for ocean protection programmes.
“The European Union reaffirms its firm commitment to the international governance of the oceans by announcing 39 concrete commitments for 2023. These commitments will be funded by up to 816.5 million euros,” the bloc said, in a statement marking the opening of the “Our Ocean” international conference in Panama.
Of this total funding, the European Union will allocate €320 million for ocean-related research to protect marine biodiversity and study the impact of climate change on the oceans.
It will also “work to modernize its satellites by launching (the satellite) Suntinal-1C, at a value of 250 million euros.”
According to the statement, this satellite “will be necessary to continue monitoring the icebergs and the melting of ice in the Arctic in order to follow up on the effects of climate change.”
The union will allocate 12 million euros to “facilitate access to Copernicus (Earth Observing Program) data by establishing a regional center for the program in Latin America and the Caribbean, to be managed by Panama.”
The eighth session of the International Conference “Our Ocean” opened, Thursday in Panama, with calls for the conclusion of an international treaty as soon as possible to be discussed in parallel in the United Nations to protect international waters and control illegal fishing by satellites.
About 600 delegates from governments, companies and NGOs will discuss over two days the development of a framework for the “blue economy” (the ocean equivalent of the green economy) for the sustainable use and protection of the seas and oceans.
