Brussels (agencies)

European Union foreign ministers have approved plans to impose sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank for the first time, diplomatic sources said. The sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes and will come into force in the coming days when they are published in the Official Journal of the European Union, a record of the bloc's laws. European Union citizens are also prohibited from dealing commercially with those targeted. A previous European Union attempt to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers failed after opposition from Hungary. Hungary agreed to abstain from voting on the planned punitive measures. Implementing sanctions requires consensus from all EU member states. Tensions escalated in the West Bank in the wake of the October 7 attacks, and Palestinians complain of increasing violence practiced by Israeli settlers against their villages and olive groves.