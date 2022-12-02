December 2, 2022 21:22

Poland’s ambassador to the European Union, Andrzej Sados, announced today, Friday, that the bloc will join the G7 countries in imposing a ceiling on Russian oil prices of $60 per barrel. He told reporters that his country, which was pressing for a lower price, withdrew its objection to the European proposal, and therefore the measure will be formally implemented at the end of this week. A number of European diplomats confirmed the agreement. The Group of Seven submitted a proposal to put a ceiling on Russian oil prices. And called on Western countries to agree to the proposal. Under the price cap, certain services will be prohibited for Russian oil shipments, including insurance, financing and technical assistance, if this oil is sold above $60 a barrel. In response to capping the price of its oil, Russia said on Wednesday that the proposal was a “market-damaging” measure that would disrupt supply chains and worsen the situation in global energy markets. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, added, “We have repeatedly said that setting a so-called ceiling on Russian oil prices is not only a mechanism that has nothing to do with the market, but a counter-market measure.” She made it clear that Moscow will not export oil to countries that will impose a ceiling on prices.

Source: agencies