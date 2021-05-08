The European Union consolidated its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its coronavirus vaccine technology by closing the extension of its contract for the purchase of up to 1.8 billion doses of the drug until 2023.

“I am happy to announce that the Commission has just approved a contract that guarantees 900 million doses (with an option for another 900 million) with Pfizer / BioNTech for the years 2021-2023,” the president of the European Commission, Ursula, tweeted this Saturday. Von der Leyen, during a European summit in Portugal.

In his message, Von der Leyen added that this new agreement will be followed by “other contracts and other vaccine technologies”, developed by other pharmaceutical companies.

In another tweet, the head of the European executive had advanced that the next steps in the immunization strategy against covid-19 include the giving booster injections, fighting variants and vaccinating adolescents.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, with the CEO of Pfizer. Albert Bourla, during a visit to Pfizer’s headquarters in Puurs, Belgium, on April 23. Photo: AP

The objective is not only to increase the number of doses available to serve the population, but also to prepare for possible new variants, have resources for the vaccination of minors and reinforce immunizations.

Bedside vaccine

The Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is the foundation of the European bloc’s immunization strategy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement also underlines the trust placed by Brussels in the technology used by Pfizer and BioNTech in their vaccine, which is different from that behind that developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

Happy to announce that @EU_Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with @BioNTech_Group @Pfizer for 2021-2023. Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 8, 2021

The active ingredient in Pfizer-BioNTech is messenger RNA, or mRNA, which contains instructions for human cells to build a harmless part of the virus called the spike protein.

The human immune system recognizes this protein as something foreign, allowing it to prepare its response to the virus before an infection.

Third agreement

Its about third EU contract with Pfizer / BioNTech. The first, signed last November, was for 300 million doses (including an option for another 100 million), and in January he signed a second agreement with the same numbers.

In the first quarter of this year the EU has already received 67 million doses of the drug, and expect the arrival of 250 million doses in the second quarter. In the second half of this year, he should receive another 280 million doses.

Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine highlights. / AFP

So far the EU has signed contracts and authorized the use of the Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson anticovid vaccines.

This EU announcement coincides with the debates on the possibility of temporarily releasing patents for anticovid vaccines, in order to promote immunization with a global reach.

The idea has the support of the United States government, the World Health Organization (WHO) and even Pope Francis, who spoke on Saturday.

For the moment, European leaders remain cautious, given the rejection of the pharmaceutical companies and the government of Angela Merkel, in Germany. Although they claim to be “ready” to address a specific proposal in this regard.

Source: AFP, AP and DPA

CB