The EU agreed on the 12th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation when the Austrian Chancellor left the hall

The leaders of the European Union (EU) agreed on the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions while one of the main opponents of the introduction of new restrictions, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, was absent.

According to three European diplomats, what happened could be called a coincidence, so he left the meeting room to discuss with the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen zone.

In Nehammer's absence, European leaders were able to reach a consensus, but it is still unclear when the agreements reached could be included in a document agreed upon by all EU members.

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On the same day, Orban was asked to “go get coffee”

Absence of the Austrian Chancellor during the discussion of a key issue considered ironic, since on the same day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban left the leaders' room when they decided to begin negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suggested that Orban “take coffee and drink it outside the room” so that the rest of the EU countries could agree on the start of negotiations with Kiev in his absence.

It is clarified that the German politician took such a step, realizing the hopelessness of the discussion. According to journalists, his request was preceded by a lengthy discussion between European leaders. Orban has repeatedly promised to block the decision to begin Ukraine’s accession to the EU. Other politicians wanted to convince him.

Then the German Chancellor decided that if Orban did not want to agree to start negotiations, then he should leave the room for a while. Thus, the leaders of 26 countries will be able to vote positively, and the Prime Minister of Hungary will be able to say that he did not cast his vote in favor.

Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

Austria opposed the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions

On December 13, it was reported that Vienna wanted to conduct a legal review of a new package of sanctions against Russia. EU officials clarified that it had registered a “scrutiny clause” but did not block the restrictions.

Earlier this month, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl pointed out the West's disappointment with anti-Russian sanctions. According to her, the leaders of Western countries have already begun to understand that the restrictions introduced do not work as planned by the foreign policy doctrine of pressure on Russia.

The chairman of the opposition right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (APS), Herbert Kickl, has repeatedly spoken out against anti-Russian sanctions. In May, he called for refusal to follow the plans of the European Union and not to impose an embargo on Russian energy resources. He explained that otherwise the national industry would face disaster.

The federal government should no longer act as an appendage of the EU and simply nod towards sanctions against Russia due to false morality. After all, in this way it fuels record inflation and destroys our well-being and our economy Herbert Kickl Austrian politician

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, in turn, called the introduction of new sanctions against Russia inappropriate. He argued this by saying that the previously taken measures did not show themselves in full force.

He also noted that there were signs of sanctions fatigue in Austrian society. This is due to the fact, the politician noted, that the population does not see the desired effect – the fighting on the territory of Ukraine has not stopped. Nehammer called on fellow citizens to be patient and pointed out that the sanctions “have serious consequences for the Russian economy.”