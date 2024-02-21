The EU approved the 13th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation with 200 legal entities and individuals

Ambassadors of the European Union (EU) countries agreed on the 13th package of sanctions against Russia. About 200 legal entities and individuals will be added to the sanctions list, agency sources report. Reuters.

It is clarified that no new sectoral sanctions are provided. Belgian representation in the Council of the European Union on the social network X (formerly Twitter) reportedthat the package of new restrictions will be one of the most extensive.

This package is one of the broadest approved by the EU. It will undergo a written procedure and will be officially approved on February 24. Belgian representation in the Council of the European Union

New sanctions may affect drones

President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen greeted new agreement. She noted that in total there are about two thousand items on all EU lists that have already been sanctioned. It is likely that the new sanctions list will include companies associated with drones. “We also continue to reduce Russia’s access to drones,” the head of the EC wrote in X.

Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

On February 19, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock announced the scope of UAVs in the new package of EU sanctions against Russia.

According to the agency Bloomberg, companies associated with the supply of key technologies and electronic components to enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex (DIC) will be subject to sanctions. Sanctions will also be imposed against a number of Russian officials, specifically the former employee of the presidential security service and the current governor of the Tula region, Colonel General Alexey Dyumin.

Photo: Petrov Sergey / Globallookpress.com

Von der Leyen also said that the 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union is aimed at preventing Moscow from circumventing established restrictions with the help of third countries. According to her, the EU monitors which countries Russia uses to circumvent sanctions. She added that tough conversations are being held with these states and sanctions are being imposed on their companies.

Hungary did not veto new sanctions against Russia

On February 19, it became known that Hungary will not block the 13th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions, because all points contrary to the interests of Budapest were crossed out during negotiations with European representatives. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó.

At the stage of preparation of the 13th package of sanctions, it was possible to exclude from it all elements that would be contrary to the economic interests of Hungary. Therefore, we believe that from this point of view, using a veto would not make sense. At the same time, I think the European Union is making the wrong decision Peter SzijjartoHead of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry

However, four days ago, on February 15, the Financial Times newspaper claimed that Hungary blocked the 13th package of European Union sanctions against Russia at a meeting of ambassadors of the association’s countries. As noted, Hungary was the only country to vote against it at the meeting of EU ambassadors on February 14. One of the officials told reporters that Budapest was not satisfied with the clause about Chinese companies in the new sanctions list.