The European Union’s foreign minister, Josep Borrell, confirmed on Monday that the 27 countries of the European Union expressed their “solidarity” with France in the Australian submarine crisis that erupted between it and the United States.

Borrell said that the bloc’s foreign ministers who held a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly “clearly expressed their solidarity with France,” stressing that they had expressed “clear solidarity.”

He added that the 27 foreign ministers considered that the dispute that erupted between Paris and Washington after the United States announced the formation of a security alliance in the Indo-Pacific, including Britain and Australia, was not a “bilateral issue”, but an issue that “affected” the entire European Union.

Borrell lamented that this alliance “is not moving towards greater cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.”

On September 15, US President Joe Biden announced the formation of a new strategic alliance that includes the United States, Australia and Britain, in an initiative whose first fruits were to blow up a huge deal concluded by Canberra with Paris to buy French-made submarines.