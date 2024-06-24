EU Council: new sanctions will affect the transit of Russian LNG through European ports

Europe has adopted the 14th package of sanctions against Russia. This is reported with reference to the Council of the European Union (EU). TASS.

New restrictions will affect the transit of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) through European ports. The association countries will be able to purchase fuel, but re-export will be prohibited. Also sanctioned were 27 vessels of the “shadow fleet” that transport Russian energy resources.

The new sanctions package included 116 individuals and legal entities from Russia and limited the supply of dual-use technologies to 61 companies from the Russian Federation, China, the UAE and Turkey.

In addition, the new list of restrictions included provisions to support claims by Western companies for compensation for damage from Russia’s retaliatory actions, a ban on selling cultural and historical assets “that may be suspected of Ukrainian origin,” a ban on investing in and supplying goods and technologies for Arctic LNG projects -2″ and “Murmansk LNG”, a ban on buying and selling helium, manganese ores, some types of plastic, rare earth elements, and electronic components to Russia. The sanctions will also affect charter and private flights – companies from Europe will be prohibited from transporting Russians and representatives of companies from Russia. European firms will be prohibited from using the banking message transmission system of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

The Council of the European Union also stated that European companies will be responsible for “subsidiaries” in third countries that circumvent sanctions against the Russian Federation. ​​​​Companies that supply military goods abroad must identify and assess the risks of their re-export to Russia.

A ban on the transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) for supplies to third countries was called one of the main goals of the 14th package of EU sanctions. It is assumed that the chosen option will complicate the export of Russian LNG from the Arctic. In winter, it requires Arctic-class tankers, of which there are not many in Russia. Now LNG from the Yamal LNG project is sent to European ports, in particular Zeebrugge in Belgium and Montoir de Bretagne in France. There they are reloaded onto regular gas carriers, which then deliver fuel to Asian markets. This scheme allows icebreaker tankers to more actively export product from the Arctic port.